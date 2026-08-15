SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A five-alarm fire broke out at a multi-family home in Salisbury Friday night before flames spread to several other buildings, officials said.

Salisbury Fire and approximately 15 companies from neighboring communities and New Hampshire responded to the home on Atlantic Avenue at approximately 7:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames with thick smoke pouring from the roof. Fire officials said the flames spread to four buildings in total.

Two people who were in one of the buildings at the time the fire broke out were taken to the hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation, but fire officials said their injuries are not life-threatening. No firefighters were hurt.

One person who was on Salisbury Beach said they heard what sounded like an explosion at the time the fire broke out. Another man who lives in the area said he rushed toward the scene after seeing smoke.

“I didn’t hear anything, we saw all the smoke so we came down. All that I could see was smoke and then it started jumping through the roof here, and it burst through, and that’s when they went up top, they were cutting holes…that’s when they started busting in the windows,” said Jamie Ketchen, who lives nearby.

Fire officials said at least two buildings are badly damaged.

The fire was eventually put out after approximately two hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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