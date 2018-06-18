2 hurt when propane tank explodes at North Andover gas station

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were injured Monday afternoon when a propane tank exploded at a gas station in North Andover, officials said.

Emergency crews responding around 4 p.m. to Shell Gas on Osgood Street found two people suffering from burn injuries.

A medical helicopter was requested to transport the victims. Their condition was not immediately clear.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

