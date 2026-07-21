REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hurt after a stolen car crashed into a second car in Revere Monday night, police said.

At approximately 6:00pm, a Revere police officer conducted a motor vehicle stop on Mahoney Circle based on a “be on the lookout” alert for a stolen vehicle. Revere police said the vehicle took off from the stop, and was later involved in a crash with another vehicle on Revere Beach Parkway.

The driver of the stolen vehicle fled that scene on foot, and was eventually taken into custody with the help of bystanders, Revere police said. Cellphone video captured by witnesses showed police with their weapons drawn in the direction of a white pickup truck as they shouted commands.

The suspect and the driver of the second vehicle were both taken to the hospital. No word on either of their conditions.

The incident remains under investigation by Revere police.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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