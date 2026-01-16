ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a dramatic crash sent a truck off a highway overpass Friday, according to Boston police.

Officials said a dump truck and a car collided on the Cambridge Street overpass just before Windom Street just before 8 a.m. They said the collision caused the car to spin out and the dump truck went through the bridge’s fence, falling off the road about 40-feet down into the parking lot below.

“It’s a big shock walking through and seeing everything like this, this is normally just a lot of traffic. Pretty straight forward,” said one man who lives in the area. “It’s usually pretty busy around this time, usually that intersection over there is very, very busy so it’s definitely a big shock seeing it this quiet at this time.”

Both drivers were taken to the hospital by Boston EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt in the crash.

MassDOT said the Allston, Brighton exit ramp off the Mass Pike was closed while the Boston Police Accident Reconstruction Unit and truck inspectors worked to determine the cause of the crash.

Traffic was affected until around 2:40 p.m., but all roads in the area have since reopened.

The crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)