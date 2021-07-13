BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men were taken into custody in Hyde Park Tuesday after officers received “numerous” community complaints about an illegal drug distribution operation.

Officers carried out a search warrant at 7 Myopia Street and seized 780 grams of marijuana, $2,000, five live rounds of 9mm ammunition, three digital scales, one box of plastic baggies and five large heat seal plastic bags, according to a release issued by Boston police.

Anthony Osemwegie, 18, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute Class D, drugs and Mccarthy Akinkuoye, 21, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of ammunition.

They are both due to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)