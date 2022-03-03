BRADFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were critically injured in a massive fire that reduced a warehouse in New Hampshire to ashes on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion at the Student Transportation of America warehouse in Bradford shortly after 10:30 a.m. found the building fully engulfed in flames.

Two people who were inside when the fire broke out suffered significant burns and had to be rescued by firefighters, according to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Both victims were taken to Concord Hospital and then airlifted to Boston-area hospitals for treatment, fire officials said. They are currently in critical condition.

Witnesses reportedly told investigators that the two victims had been performing maintenance on a propane-power school bus prior to the explosion and fire.

Video from SKY7 HD showed firefighters on ladder trucks dousing the charred rubble with water.

Several school buses that were being worked on in the warehouse were completely destroyed.

There were no additional details available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)