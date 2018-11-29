2 in custody, 1 injured after brazen daylight shooting in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken into custody Thursday afternoon after one person was injured in a brazen daylight shooting in Cambridge, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of Chestnut and Sidney streets about 2:34 p.m. found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and learned that a vehicle involved had fled the scene, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

After a search of the area, two suspects were nabbed in the area of Land Boulevard and Binney Street, police said.

Witnesses say they saw a vehicle speed away in reverse following the shooting.

“It was the fastest I’ve ever seen a car go in reverse without losing control. He was either fleeing the shooting or potentially had something to do with it because what you saw wasn’t normal on the wrong side of the road in reverse at 40 or better miles per hour,” one man said. “My immediate concern was he was going to crash into me or somebody else. And then I saw all the police activity and knew something bad happened.”

A firearm was also said to be recovered in the area of Memorial Drive.

An investigation is ongoing.

No additional details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.

