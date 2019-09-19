2 in custody after ambulance stolen from Melrose-Wakefield Hospital crashes in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) – Two suspects have been taken into custody after an ambulance that was stolen from Melrose-Wakefield Hospital crashed in Lynn during a police pursuit on Thursday, officials said.

Troopers tried to stop the Armstrong Ambulance wheelchair van on Route 1 in Peabody but the driver, 22-year-old Daniel Walsh, refused to stop, prompting a chase, state police said.

The chase came to an end shortly before 1 p.m. when Walsh took a turn, blew a tire, and slammed into a parked car on Regina Drive.

Video from SKY7 HD showed several troopers swarming the banged-up ambulance.

Walsh and his passenger, 23-year-old Nicholas Burke, were taken the state police barracks in Danvers for booking.

Hundreds of dollars worth of men’s clothing was recovered inside the ambulance.

The men allegedly shoplifted the items from Kohl’s earlier in the day.

State police Sgt. Byron Rizos told reporters that a motorist on Route 1 spotted the ambulance and called 911. Troopers then converged on the area.

Police say the ambulance went missing outside of the emergency department sometime between 6:30 a.m. and 6:40 a.m.

It had arrived to pick up a patient being discharged.

Armstrong Ambulance officials confirmed that no patients, medications or medical equipment were on-board.

Both are due to be arraigned Friday in Peabody District Court.

Following that, they will be arraigned in Lynn District Court on the shoplifting charges.

