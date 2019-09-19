2 in custody after ambulance stolen from Melrose-Wakefield Hospital crashes in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two suspects have been taken into custody after an ambulance that was stolen from Melrose-Wakefield Hospital crashed in Lynn during a police pursuit on Thursday, officials said.

Troopers tried to stop the Armstrong Ambulance wheelchair van on Route 1 in Peabody but the driver refused to stop, prompting a chase, Massachusetts State Police said in a tweet.

The chase came to an end shortly before 1 p.m. when the driver slammed into a parked car on Regina Road.

Video from SKY7 HD showed several troopers swarming the banged-up ambulance.

The suspects, whose names have not been released, are expected to be booked at the state police barracks in Danvers.

Police say the ambulance went missing outside of the emergency department sometime between 6:30 and 6:40 a.m.

It had arrived to pick up a patient being discharged.

Armstrong Ambulance officials confirmed that no patients, medications or medical equipment were on-board.

A short time ago MSP Troopers located the stolen ambulance from Melrose after a call from motorist who saw it on Rt. 1 Peabody. We attempted a stop, suspects refused to stop, we pursued into Lynn, where suspects crashed into parked car. We have 2 in custody. More info to come. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 19, 2019

