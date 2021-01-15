BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken into custody after crashing their car following a police pursuit in Brockton early Friday morning, authorities said.

A trooper out on patrol just after 2 a.m. located a vehicle that had been sought by Boston police following a shots-fired call, according to state police.

Two other troopers responded to the area and the three state police patrols attempted to stop the vehicle on Route 24, south of exit 19.

The driver allegedly refused to stop and a pursuit began.

The vehicle then took exit 18 onto Route 27 southbound into Brockton, at which time the pursuit was terminated, state police said.

The vehicle continued at a high-rate of speed before losing control and crashing into a police at the intersection of Route 27 and West Avenue, state police added.

Troopers and Brockton police officers responded to the crash scene and took both occupants into custody.

The occupants, whose names have not been released, were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They are under state police guard pending release from the hospital, at which point they will be booked on various charges, authorities said.

Two firearms were reportedly recovered in the vehicle.

No additional information was immediately available.

