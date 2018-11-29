2 in custody after shooting incident in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken into custody Thursday afternoon following a shooting incident in Cambridge, officials said.
Officers responding to the area of Chestnut and Sidney streets about 2:30 p.m. learned that a vehicle involved in an apparent shooting had fled the scene, according to the Cambridge Police Department.
After a search of the area, two suspects were nabbed in the area of Land Boulevard and Binney Street, police said.
A firearm was also said to be recovered in the area of Memorial Drive.
An investigation is ongoing.
No additional details were available.
This is a breaking news story; Stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)