2 in custody after shooting incident in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken into custody Thursday afternoon following a shooting incident in Cambridge, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of Chestnut and Sidney streets about 2:30 p.m. learned that a vehicle involved in an apparent shooting had fled the scene, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

After a search of the area, two suspects were nabbed in the area of Land Boulevard and Binney Street, police said.

A firearm was also said to be recovered in the area of Memorial Drive.

An investigation is ongoing.

No additional details were available.

