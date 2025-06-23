REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are in policy custody after a state trooper was struck and critically injured by a motorcycle near Revere Beach on Monday evening, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a trooper struck on Revere Beach Boulevard around 5 p.m. determined the trooper had been propelled about 45 feet in the collision, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation suggests the motorcycle that struck him was stolen.

The trooper was rushed to a Boston hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Revere Barracks at 781-284-0038.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

