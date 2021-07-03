WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are in custody and police continue to engage with others after several armed people refused to provide their information or put down their weapons early this morning on Route 95 in Wakefield, police said.

The ongoing situation prompted state police to shut down Route 95 between Lynnfield and Stoneham and ask residents in Wakefield and Reading to shelter in place around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Eight men armed with rifles and handguns reportedly exited a vehicle and refused to comply during a traffic stop along Route 128, claiming to be from a group “that does not recognize our laws,” according to the Associated Press.

The two people who have been taken into custody were arrested by members of the Northeast Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council on North Avenue in Wakefield.

No additional information was immediately available.

Two suspects have been arrested by members of @NEMLEC on North Ave, Wakefield. MSP has taken custody of and transported them to one of our barracks. The situation is ongoing w/remaining members of the group. We continue to work to resolve the situation peacefully. https://t.co/1bZWM1vYKS — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2021

