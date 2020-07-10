2 in custody in connection to brazen Worcester shooting

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police took two people into custody Friday in connection with a daylight shooting incident in Worcester.

An area around Hope Avenue was taped off earlier in the afternoon as investigators worked to determine the circumstances surrounding that shooting that sent at least one person to the hospital.

There is no word on that person’s condition at this time.

No further information was released.

