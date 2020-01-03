2 in custody in connection with Mattapan double stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people have been taken into custody in connection with a double stabbing in Mattapan Friday night.

Officers arriving to the scene at Lili’s Market located at 1286 Blue Hill Ave. around 8 p.m. found two people suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to Boston police.

Both were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims are known to each other.

The suspects have not been identified.

It is still unclear what may have provoked the attack.

The incident remains under investigation.

