2 in custody, neighbors told to shelter in place, after shooting at South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Stores in the South Shore Plaza were in lockdown as police searched for shooters after a person was shot inside the Braintree mall Friday, and police told nearby neighborhoods to shelter in place.

Two people were in custody after a shooting at the South Shore Plaza left one person injured, the mall under lockdown and nearby neighborhoods sheltering in place as police continued to investigate the area.

Braintree police responding to reports of a shooting at the mall at 4:45 p.m. found one woman with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. After investigation, police determined the shooting happened after a fight between two groups at the mall and was not a random act.

Braintree police later said suspects were believed to have fled the mall, and told neighbors to shelter in place during the search. Police said they had two people in custody at 6:30 p.m. but continued to call for the shelter in place.

A witness said she was inside Macy’s when she heard people saying “Get out, get out, he has a gun.”

“It was the scariest thing I’ve seen in my entire life, to see people run the way they did,” she said. “Everyone was running, ducking, everyone was trying to get underneath the clothes.”

Yvonne, a Macys employee, said she was working when “a horde of people just ran through.” She said she believed the shooting happened in Norstrom.

“It’s crazy, what makes you shoot someone,” Yvonne said. “Why would you do that, I don’t understand.”

All stores were on lockdown and people were told to stay inside.

Braintree and state police were searching the area and asked people in the area to shelter in place.

“We are asking residents on Davis road, Addison Street, Granite Street and all residents in the Granite Park neighborhood to lock your doors and shelter in place at this time,” police tweeted. “If you see any suspicious behavior, please dial 911.”