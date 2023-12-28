RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were in custody and a third person remained on the run Wednesday night in connection with an alleged armed carjacking in Randolph and a subsequent police chase, officials said.

The car theft happened Tuesday night. The police chase followed on Wednesday and ultimately spanned multiple jurisdictions, according to Randolph police.

“That’s scary and terrible,” said area resident Leah Martin Wednesday afternoon.

Randolph police said officers were first called to Francis Drive around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an armed robbery.

Once on scene, police said, a 40-year-old man told investigators his car had been stolen by three men. One man was reportedly armed with a gun. The other had a knife.

Hours after Tuesday night’s response, on Wednesday, police said officers spotted the stolen car driving through town and tried to stop it on North Main Street. The three people inside did not stop, though, instead driving erratically toward Milton, according to police.

Though Randolph police said they terminated their pursuit, officials said state police troopers subsequently spotted the car, this time in Milton.

After again failing to stop, police said the suspects bailed out and fled on foot in the area of Brush Hill Road near Blue Hill Avenue.

Two of the men allegedly involved in this incident were found and charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

With the third man still on the run and the police investigation ongoing, area residents shared their reactions.

“It’s interesting to hear that it’s happening here, because this is a town that I feel safe in,” said Brian Abdou.

“These things happen,” said Martin. “They can happen everywhere. You have to be careful.”

“I’m gonna make sure that I lock my doors tonight,” Abdou added.

Police said the man whose car was stolen was not hurt.

