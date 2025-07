LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 5-year-old boy was bitten by two dogs on the loose at a playground in Lynn on Saturday.

The boy and a 22-year-old woman were both bitten; they were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries..

Officials found the dogs and contacted their owner.

The incident remains under investigation.

