2 indicted on charges in Brockton shooting that killed 1, wounded 1

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men have been indicted on charges in connection with a May shooting in Brockton that left one man dead and another man injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced.

A grand jury returned indictments Tuesday against Renardo Williams, 24, of Brockton, and Chanel Martins, 29, of Taunton, for their roles in the death of Bethgy Cator, 26, of Avon. Williams is facing charges of murder and assault with intent to murder. Martins is facing two counts of accessory after the fact.

Officers responding to a report of multiple shots fired in the area of 139 Pleasant Street on the evening of May 12 found two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. Cator was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he died. The other victim was treated at a Boston hospital and released.

Over the course of an investigation, detectives developed evidence that Williams shot the two men before fleeing the scene in a second vehicle driven by Martins, officials said.

Williams and Martins will be arraigned in Brockton Superior Court at a later date.

