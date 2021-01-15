2 indicted on sex trafficking charges for allegedly running brothels out of Framingham residences

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been indicted in connection with trafficking women for sex at two brothels ran out of Framingham residences.

A Statewide Grand Jury indicted Samuel Artunduaga Herrera, 47, of Queens, New York, Thursday on two counts of trafficking persons for sexual servitude, two counts of maintaining a house of prostitution, two counts of deriving support from prostitution, two counts of keeping a house ill fame, and conspiracy, Attorney General Maura Healey announced.

Alejandra Arguello-Uribe, 38, of Framingham, was also indicted on charges of trafficking persons for sexual servitude, maintaining a house of prostitution, deriving support from prostitution, keeping a house of ill fame, and conspiracy, Healey added.

An investigation launched in 2019 by state police assigned to the AG’s Office following a referral from Framingham police revealed evidence indicating that Herrera and Arguello-Uribe ran a profitable and organized criminal enterprise through two residential brothels in the city, where they offered sexual activity between victims and buyers in exchange for a fee, according to Healey.

Herrera allegedly ran one location himself and Herrera and Arguello-Uribe allegedly ran the second location together.

At the initial location, victims would typically arrive over the weekend, be sold for commercial sex for a week, and leave as another victim arrived, the AG’s Office said.

Herrera allegedly texted advertisements with the new victim to his customer base every Monday.

The AG’s investigation reportedly found that the brothel ushered in between 20 and 30 sex buyers each day, during which customers paid $45-50 for 15 minutes of sex with the victims.

Herrera also allegedly drove victims to Framingham and surrounding towns, where they were also purchased for commercial sex.

In June 2020, the brothel moved locations and the day-to-day operations were being run by Arguello-Uribe, with Herrera’s help, the AG’s Office said.

Arguello-Uribe allegedly delivered supplies to the brothel, coordinated in-calls, and drove victims to outcalls.

On Sept. 30, 2020, state police arrested Arguello-Uribe in Framingham, and the New York Police Department arrested Herrera in New York on charges related to the alleged sex trafficking operation.

