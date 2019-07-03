2 injured, 1 critically, after stabbing in Worcester restaurant

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were injured Wednesday night after a man brandished two knives inside a Worcester restaurant.

A woman was stabbed several times following an altercation with a man, whose name has not been released, inside O’Conner’s Restaurant on Boylston Street around 8 p.m., according to Worcester Chief of Police

She was transported to a hospital with what are considered to be life-threatening injuries.

Another man who was at the restaurant tried to break up the fight and suffered a stab wound as well.

According to his father, he was slashed in the back with one of the knives.

“We just started hearing a scream and screaming from a lady, Alan Corson said. “Sort of ‘help me help me,’and my son jumped up and he ran out with a couple other gentlemen and he was the first one to make the tackle of the gentleman.”

He is expected to be ok.

Police have taken the suspect into custody.

They say this attack is not random.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the incident.

