2 injured, 1 critically in Attleboro rollover crash

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries, after a violent rollover crash in Attleboro early Thursday morning, officials said.

Attleboro firefighters responding to a reported single-vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of Thatcher and South Main streets about 1 a.m. found a Jaguar sedan convertible on its roof, according to Attleboro Fire Chief Scott T. Lachance.

Using a hydraulic extrication rescue tool, firefighters were able to free an unresponsive female passenger who had become trapped in the back seat.

The woman in her 30s was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver, also in his 30s, was able to get himself out of the vehicle. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both roads were closed for more than an hour while crews worked to assist the victims and gather evidence.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)