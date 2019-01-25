2 injured, 1 critically in Danville, NH crash

DANVILLE, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people are hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after a violent crash in Danville New Hampshire Friday, officials said.

Attleboro firefighters responding to a reported single-vehicle crash near 259 Main Street found the car which had skidded 50-feet away from the site of the accident, according to Fire Chief Steve Woitkun.

One person was transported to a trauma center in Manchester.

The other occupant was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital.

Their conditions are not known at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

