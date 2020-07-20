2 injured, 1 critically in Dorchester stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing incident in Boston early Monday morning that left two people hospitalized, one with critical injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at the intersection of Livingston and Ashton streets around 1:30 a.m. found one victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries who was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Shortly after, one victim self-applied to Carney Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

