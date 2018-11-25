2 injured after box truck flips on its side in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a box truck flipped onto its side, injuring two people in Mansfield on Saturday.

Police responding to Route 495 South near the Route 140 overpass say the two crash victims were transported to the Rhode Island Hospital Trauma Center with serious injuries.

The truck likely collided with the cement support column.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

