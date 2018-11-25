2 injured after box truck overturns in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a box truck flipped on its side in Mansfield on Saturday, leaving two people injured.

Troopers responding to Route 495 South near the Route 140 overpass say the two crash victims were transported to the Rhode Island Hospital Trauma Center with what were considered serious injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined the truck may have crashed into a cement column.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

