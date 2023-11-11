SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Swansea late Friday night that left two people injured and a house seriously damaged.

Officers responding to a report of a car into a home on Bark Street determined a crash involving another vehicle sent the sedan through the side of a house, according to Swansea fire officials.

A woman who was sitting in the home at the time of the crash and the driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

