2 injured after car crashes into utility pole in Walpole

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people, including a child, were injured after a car crashed into two utility poles in Walpole Sunday, police said.

The two people were taken to the hospital after the crash, which knocked down power lines at Main Street and Greenwood Street, but are expected to be OK.

The streets will be closed overnight and could affect the morning commute, police said.

