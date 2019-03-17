2 injured after car crashes into woods in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were seriously injured Sunday when a vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into the woods in Milton.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Unquity Road about 2 a.m. found two people inside a car that had been driven off of the roadway and deep into the woods, according to state police.

The occupants were extricated from the vehicle and transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

