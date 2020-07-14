2 injured after golf cart flips on Saugus course

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Two women were seriously injured after their golf cart flipped over as they tried to escape a storm on a Saugus course Tuesday, officials said.

Police say three elderly women were golfing at Cedar Glen and decided to head in between holes 7 and 8 because of the weather. But they had to navigate a hill known for being a tricky ride, another golfer said.

“It’s a steep, windy hill. very narrow and very difficult to manage, even in one cart, alone,” said Sheldon Sullaway.

As the women were coming down the hill, one of their carts flipped on its side and trapped two of the women underneath, police said. The golfer in a separate cart was able to help free them.

The two women were taken to the hospital with serious injuries but were in stable condition, police said.

