2 injured after MBTA ferry runs aground in Boston Harbor

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority ferry that travels from Hull to Boston ran aground in Boston Harbor on Friday morning after being cut off by a sportfishing boat, officials said.

Two people suffered undisclosed injuries when the Lightning ferry ran aground off Long Island, the United States Coast Guard said.

One of the injured passengers could be seen bleeding from her head, according to 7News assignment desk manager Alan Miller, who was onboard the ferry at the time of the incident.

He added that a couple nurses of Massachusetts General Hospital happened to also be on the ferry and were able to assist the injured passengers.

Three members of the Coast Guard boarded the boat to take the woman to a local hospital.

There were 84 people on board at the time.

No additional information has been provided.

