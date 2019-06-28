2 injured after motorcycle and car collide in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital Friday night after a motorcycle and car collided in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Officers responding to the scene at the intersection of Union and Campbell streets around 4 p.m. found a 67-year-old woman in a Subaru Crosstrek and a 33-year-old man injured as a result of the accident.

Both were taken to a local hospital.

Their condition has not been released.

The area was temporarily shut down to traffic for several hours while crews worked to clear the street of debris.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)