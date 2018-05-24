2 injured after motorcycle collides with car in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday night after a motorcycle and car collided in Brockton.

The crash happened near the intersection of North Main and Pleasant streets. Police said the motorcycle crashed into the car.

The two people riding the motorcycle, a man and a woman, were both taken to the hospital with very serious injuries.

