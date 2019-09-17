2 injured after tractor-trailer rolls over, crushes car on Mass. Pike

WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were injured when a tractor-trailer rolled over on the Massachusetts Turnpike and crushed a sedan on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the eastbound side of the highway near Exit 14 found a white sedan with its roof caved in and a tractor-trailer precariously perched on the side of an overpass.

One person was flown to Boston Medical Center, according to state police. There was no immediate word on their condition.

A second victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Video from Sky7 HD showed traffic backed up for miles.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area as lengthy delays are expected through the afternoon commute.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

#Weston #Pike TT roll over onto vehicle Rt 90 EB Exit 14 ramp. Left travel open to #MAtraffic. 1 person transported via Med Flight to BMC and 1 transported by ambulance to area hospital. Updates to follow — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 17, 2019

