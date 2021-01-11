WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people suffered injuries after a wall collapsed at a construction site in Windham, New Hampshire Monday morning.
Emergency crews responding to a reported construction accident at 10 Chestnut St. found two workers with undisclosed injuries following a wall collapse, according to the Windham Fire Department.
One of the workers was flown to a nearby hospital.
An investigation remains underway.
No additional information was immediately available.
