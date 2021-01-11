WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people suffered injuries after a wall collapsed at a construction site in Windham, New Hampshire Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported construction accident at 10 Chestnut St. found two workers with undisclosed injuries following a wall collapse, according to the Windham Fire Department.

One of the workers was flown to a nearby hospital.

An investigation remains underway.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)