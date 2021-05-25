2 injured by falling debris when wall crumbles in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after two men were injured by a wall collapse in Fall River Tuesday.

The two men were working on the wall at the time and were hit by pieces falling down, officials said. They were taken to the hospital.

No information was immediately available about their condition or the cause of the collapse. The collapse is under investigation.

