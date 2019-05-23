2 injured in 6-vehicle crash on I-495 in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were injured in a crash involving six vehicles on Interstate 495 in Westborough on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Police and fire officials responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway just prior to the Massachusetts Turnpike found six vehicles that had crashed, according to the Westborough Fire Department.

A photo from the scene showed a small SUV wedged between a dump truck and the guardrail.

Officials say two people were injured in the crash. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Only two lanes of traffic are getting by in the area. Motorists are being urged to seek alternate routes.

The crash is under investigation.

** Traffic Alert ** Westborough Firefighters and @MassStatePolice are working this crash on I-495 South just prior to the Mass Pike. 6 vehicles and 2 injured. I-495 down to 2 lanes. Use caution as first responders are in the roadway. pic.twitter.com/fyHUL3wodQ — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) May 23, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)