Police: 1 man and 1 child injured in boating accident on Lake Winnipesaukee

MEREDITH, N.H. (WHDH) - Good Samaritans rescued four people, two of them injured after their boat crashed into a submerged rock in Lake Winnipesaukee.

Officers responding to reports of a boating accident found a Yamaha jet boat with four people on board that was traveling approximately 12 miles per hour from the Weirs fireworks display. The boat reportedly struck a submerged rock and the impact threw a man from the boat and injured the 13-year-old driver, police say

The man was identified as 35-year-old Shawn Carr of Seekonk. He was able to climb back into the boat despite suffering a head injury.

The boy suffered injuries to his face and hands.

The two other passengers were unhurt.

Good Samaritans assisted the boat and the passengers to shore before emergency services arrived.

Carr and the child were transported to Lakes Region General Hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Seth Alie at (603) 227 – 2117 or via email, Seth.Alie@dos.nh.gov.

