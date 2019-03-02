2 injured in Carver head-on crash

CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Carver are investigating a head-on crash that left two people injured Saturday.

Officers responding to a head-on collision in the area of Main Street just before 2 a.m. determined that a 2008 Jeep Commander, operated by a 21-year-old woman from Carver, collided with a 2018 Dodge pickup truck with a 52-year-old woman and a 22-year-old from Onset inside, according to police.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the 21-year-old, whose name was not released, was traveling north on Main Street when, for reasons under investigation, she crossed over into the path of the Dodge pickup truck that was traveling south, police say,

The vehicles collided resulting in serious damage to both.

The 52-year-old woman, whose name was also not released, had to be extricated from the vehicle, police say.

All three were taken to South Shore Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A section of Main Street was temporarily closed for a short period of time.

