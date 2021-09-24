WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A man and a 10-year-old child were injured in a shooting in Waterbury, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near Congress Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the Waterbury Police Department said in a news release.

When they arrived at the shooting scene, the officers found evidence of gunshots but no victims, police said.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man and a 10-year-old child arrived at Waterbury Hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. The child had been shot in the ribs and the man had been shot in the leg, they said.

The victims’ injuries were not life-threatening, police said. No arrests have been made.

