BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving an MBTA bus in Boston on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Washington and Stuart streets around 10 a.m. found that the bus driver and a passenger had suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to transit police.

The driver of a 2021 Suburban denied medical treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

