BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving an MBTA bus in Boston on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Washington and Stuart streets around 10 a.m. found that the bus driver and a passenger had suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to transit police.

The driver of a 2021 Suburban denied medical treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)