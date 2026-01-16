ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash sent a truck off a highway overpass Friday around 8 a.m.

Officials said a dump truck and a car collided on the Cambridge Street overpass just before Windom Street.

The car spun out and the dump truck went through the bridge’s fence, falling off the road and into the lot below.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital by Boston EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt in the crash.

