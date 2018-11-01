2 injured in Duxbury rollover crash

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been hospitalized following a rollover crash in Duxbury on Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle rollover on Route 3 south between exits 10 and 11 around 9 a.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately released.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene.

DXFD on scene single SUV rollover Route 3 south between exits 10 and 11. DXFD medics transporting two patients. Avoid the area. #traffic #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/6Yu0FEgMT6 — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) November 1, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)