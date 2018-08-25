Police searching for vehicle in hit-and-run crash in Windsor, 2 injured

WINDSOR, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist and passenger are being treated for serious and minor injuries after a hit-and-run crash on Route 9 on Saturday afternoon.

After a preliminary investigation, Trooper Nicholas Pickunka suspects that the motorcyclist, a 55-year-old Pittsfield man, was traveling on Route 9 westbound when a vehicle traveling eastbound turned left in front of the cyclist.

According to officials, the motorcycle crashed into the passenger side of the vehicle. The vehicle, described as a blue Subaru SUV, fled the scene traveling northbound on Route 8A.

The motorcyclist and his 57-year-old female passenger, also from Pittsfield, were transported to Boston Medical Center for serious and minor injuries.

State police are asking anyone with information on the vehicle and/or its operator to call the State Police Barracks in Chesire at 413-743-4700.

