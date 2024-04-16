NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two drivers were injured in a head-on car collision in Norwood that snapped a telephone pole in half Tuesday morning.

At around 10:40 a.m., emergency crews responded to a two-car head-on collision on University Avenue, police said. One of the cars hit the telephone pole before falling down an embankment on the side of the road.

Norwood Fire and Westwood Fire worked to extricate one of the drivers, police said. One driver was flown by helicopter to a Boston hospital, while the other driver was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

University Avenue, between Everett Street and Route 1, will be shut down for a few hours, according to police. Once the scene is cleared, utility crews will have to come in and replace the broken telephone pole.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

Rollover crash University by Route One. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/DEyki0eTsq — Chief Brooks (@ChiefBrooksNPD) April 16, 2024

Norwood Fire assisted by Westwood Fire working to extricate an occupant. pic.twitter.com/JkrY6gVWyK — Chief Brooks (@ChiefBrooksNPD) April 16, 2024

