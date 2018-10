PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Provincetown that left two people hospitalized on Saturday.

A pickup truck and car that crashed on Cornwell Street resulted in two people being flown to the hospital, according to Provincetown police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)