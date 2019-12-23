2 injured in shooting that left Dorchester restaurant riddled with bullet holes

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Sunday that left two people injured and a Dorchester restaurant riddled with nearly two dozen bullet holes.

A worker at Billy’s Texas BBQ on Washington Street says she noticed two men walking in and out of the restaurant before finally sitting down around 7 p.m., adding that’s when the gunshots began to ring out.

Two shooting victims, whose names have not been released, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

At least 18 shots were fired into the restaurant, 7’s John Cuoco reported. Photos from the scene showed bullet holes in a glass window and door.

Police shut down Washington Street for several hours as they investigated the scene.

A local reverend says more needs to be done in this neighborhood to stop the violence.

“The leadership of the city, the city councilors, they need to see what’s happening here in Codman Square,” he said. “Now this is a problem.”