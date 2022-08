WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Southborough that injured two.

Police said the crash occurred on Route 9 Wednesday afternoon.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after one car ended on top of another, trapping the driver inside.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)