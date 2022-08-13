BOSTON (WHDH) - Two individuals were injured after a tractor trailer rolled over on the Mass Pike Saturday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the driver and a passenger were transported to Beth Israel Hospital after the massive freight-hauler flipped onto its’ near mile marker 131 near Boston University.

Police were also forced to close several lanes of traffic after cans and bottles were spewed over both sides of the highway.

Police advised travelers traveling on the Mass Pike to expect delays while the Department of Transportation worked to clean up the wreck.

