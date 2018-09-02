2 injured in violent Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries, after a car struck a utility pole in Springfield Sunday morning, officials said.

Fire crews responding to the area of 840 Page Boulevard just before noon found a heavily damaged Hyundai Kona on fire with two occupants trapped inside.

A preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle slammed into a utility pole, sending live wires onto the grass, sparking a fire on the lawn of Mary the Mother of Hope Church.

The female passenger was extricated and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was also transported to the hospital, though the extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

SFD_HQ & SPD _HQ on scene 840 Page Blv for MVA extrication and fire with life threatening injuries pic.twitter.com/6TQQCHsGA2 — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) September 2, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)