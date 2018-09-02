2 injured in violent Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries, after a car struck a utility pole in Springfield Sunday morning, officials said.
Fire crews responding to the area of 840 Page Boulevard just before noon found a heavily damaged Hyundai Kona on fire with two occupants trapped inside.
A preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle slammed into a utility pole, sending live wires onto the grass, sparking a fire on the lawn of Mary the Mother of Hope Church.
The female passenger was extricated and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver was also transported to the hospital, though the extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately released.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
